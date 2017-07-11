Sunil Grover To Return On The Kapil Sharma Show? Kapil Breaks Silence!

Kapil Sharma opens up once again if Sunil Grover will return on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ or no.

Television’s favorite comedian star Kapil Sharma recently got discharged from the hospital. As reported earlier, Kapil fell sick on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. The comedian star complained about uneasiness after which he was rushed to the nearby hospital.

Kapil’s health deteriorated the day when Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma were supposed to shoot for ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ episode. As Kapil was unwell, the stars returned back without shooting for the particular episode. The shoot, thus, had to be stalled.

Well, Kapil is back to work now and also took a LIVE chat session with his fans on Facebook. Last night, Kapil interacted with fans on Facebook. He took quite a few questions that many of us wanted to know about. Looking all low on energy, Kapil took each question of fans and also thanked fans for all the support.

One of the fans asked Kapil about when Sunil Grover is returning back to the show. To which, Kapil with a hopeful smile replied that doors for Sunil Grover are always open. He added further about meeting Sunil Grover quite a few times, but is waiting to know if Sunil wants to returns. Kapil Sharma in the LIVE chat also confessed that he too misses Sunil and has got emotional quite a few times on the sets, which might have been visible during the show as well.

Kapil also reacted on his and Sunil’s mid-air fight. The actor said that sorts of reports were doing rounds on the Internet about his fight but nothing is true. He further says that nobody knows what actually happened and that he chooses not to react to any of such speculated reports.

Meanwhile, it’s been more than three months but fans of both the comedian stars are in a hope of reconciliation between them. Well, we are eagerly waiting for the patch up. If the two are back together, we can happily enjoy their show like we used to.

Watch Video : Will Sunil Grover Join Kapil Sharma? Chandan Prabhakar REVEALS!