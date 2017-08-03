Sunil Grover’s Birthday: Star Cast Of The Kapil Sharma Show Along With Other Celebs Send Their Best Wishes

Sunil Grover is being wished by the members of The Kapil Sharma Show and other celebs on his birthday.

It is the comedian Sunil Grover’s 39th birthday today. And hence the star cast of The Kapil Sharma Show and other celebs are pouring their birthday wishes on him.

Amid all the controversies of the ugly fight between them, Kapil decided to keep everything aside. Sending him love, he wished Sunil with the message, “Wish u a very happy birthday @WhoSunilGrover paji … may god bless u with all the happiness of this world. Lots of love always :)”

Wish u a very happy birthday @WhoSunilGrover paji … may god bless u with all the happiness of this world. Lots of love always 🙂 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) August 3, 2017

Another member of TKSS, Kiku Sharda also wished the birthday boy with a very sweet message and picture. Sharing the picture of the two of them together rehearsing their dialogues, Kiku wrote, “Happy BDay brother @WhoSunilGrover love this pic”

Sumona Chakravarti, who also chose to be a part of Kapil’s show, wrote, “Happppyyyy Birthdayyyy @WhoSunilGrover Big hug to u… have an awesome kickass year…”

Happppyyyy Birthdayyyy @WhoSunilGrover

Big hug to u… have an awesome kickass year… 🎈🎈🤗👻😃 pic.twitter.com/93OPrFN1Ps — Sumona Chakravarti (@sumona24) August 3, 2017

Ali Asgar, who left the show with Sunil, wished him saying, “Happy birthday Sunil ..happiness peace Health prosperity always @WhoSunilGrover”

Happy birthday Sunil ..happiness peace Health prosperity always @WhoSunilGrover — Ali Asgar (@kingaliasgar) August 3, 2017

Other Bollywood celebs like Varun Dhawan and Riteish Deshmukh also sent their regards to Sunil. While Varun wrote, “This man is soo talented can do anything. Happy birthday @WhoSunilGrover. Hope we get to see you perform many more characters.” Riteish said, “Happy birthday @WhoSunilGrover … wishing you happiness & success in equal measure. May you always entertain. Much love”

Happy birthday @WhoSunilGrover … wishing you happiness & success in equal measure. May you always entertain. Much love — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 3, 2017

Another interesting thing that we noted was that the comedy king’s girlfriend Ginni Chatrath also wished Sunil on his birthday. Replying on her beau’s post, she wrote, “#HappyBirthdaySunilGrover @WhoSunilGrover We really miss you. Apne chhote Bhai ki baat Maano Aur #Tkss mein waapas Aao.”

Check out some of the other tweet wishes for Sunil by celebs: