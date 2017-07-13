This Superstar Counselled Krushna Abhishek To Start Family!

Krushna Abhishek reveals about the star who was among the first to know about his twins!

The famous comedian Krushna Abhishek is married to the actress-model Kashmera Shah. The two of them are in a very happy phase of their life as they have become proud parents to a pair of twins.

It was through the process of surrogacy that the couple got blessed with twin boys. The little ones were in the hospital since the birth and were kept in the neonatal care. But Krushna and Kashmera were visiting the hospital regularly to meet their kids.

The news of the couple becoming parents was broken almost after six weeks of the babies’ birth. But there were some stars who got to know about it before others. And one of the first to know about it, was superstar Salman Khan.

Talking to Mid Day, Krushna has said, “Many people counselled me about having babies, one of them was Salman. Salman was one of the first stars I told about my twins. He was extremely happy for us.”

The comedian-actor also expressed how he felt after becoming a father. He said, “When I first saw the twins, I didn’t know how to react. I was scared to pick them up.”

Talking about the responsibility as a father, he said, “I’ve become more responsible. I’ve never been an actor who relies on his producers. I’ve always been in such a position that I can walk off anytime. I never had the fear of a show not working or being ousted from it. But after having kids, I get that feeling. I’m no longer as carefree, there is a fear that keeps me in check.”

Krushna’s uncle and the famous actor Govinda talked to Pinkvilla about his twins. He said, “I pray to God that Krushna’s kids always stay happy. I called up Krushna and asked where are the kids right now and he told me that they are in the hospital right now and we will call you when they are back home.”

He further said, “And that time I was just laughing and felt like telling him that when you were born, I took you to Vaishno Devi on my shoulders and now you will do the same for your kids, then you will have an idea about the value of love.”

