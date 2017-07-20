Suyyash Rai Reacts To Karan Wahi Slamming His Show Pehredaar Piya Ki!

Suyyash Rai defends his show Pehredaar Piya Ki saying that the show doesn’t support child marriage!

The Indian Television is serving a variety of content these days – both mainstream and unique! And in the list of such different shows comes Sony TV’s daily soap ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’. The show features a love interest story between a 9-year old boy and an 18-year old girl!

Different and strange is the concept of the show. And reacting on the same, the TV actor Karan Wahi recently lashed out at the makers of the show.

On Facebook, he wrote, ”Dear producer and channel .. i understand we cant make shows like how i met ur mother and friends, and honestly i dont expect us to also ,but for the love of god and for the reason we all got in this industry plz dont sell me stupidity in the name of content which gives trp because honestly no one is watching this . Leave aside other people i think the fraternity only dsnt . I wish and pray well fr everyone whose a part of this show also but it wud be great if we started enjoying our work and not just working because we dont have an option… Not to sound arrogant but we can be better than this.”

And now an actor from the show itself has reacted on Wahi’s comment. Suyyash Rai, who plays the role of Abhay in the serial, has defended his show. Saying that the show doesn’t support child marriage, he writes on Instagram, “Pehredaar Piya Ki @tejasswiprakash baby smile 🙂 plz Guys watever @imkaranwahi said its his pov no1 can question him neither me nor you guys. But this doesnt change the fact that WE the whole team of #PPK we love this show and we all have worked really hard for it and we still are andddd we will our motive is to entertain you guys not promote child marriage or anything. This show is different , plz dont judge it and jump onto conclusions If a channel like @sonytvofficial has approved the show they must have thought something right ??? Even d producers must have thought a lot before making this and investing soo much money its my req to all,plz watch it first and then decide 🙂 maybe m wrong MAYBE 🙂 but lets wait n then decide. Love to all n thanku for sucha good response for the frst epi . @tejasswiprakash baby smile 🙂 plz”

Well, the concept of the show is definitely weird. But how it is taken by the Indian audience, is something only that the time can tell!

