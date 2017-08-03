Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Will Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben Be Replaced? Here’s The Truth!

The Television actress Disha Vakani will continue playing Dayaben’ on the TV show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’

Only recently ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ replaced one of the main characters ‘Tappu’ played by Bhavya Gandhi shocking everyone. And now again the news of Disha Vakani quitting the show has troubled the fans.

Disha Vakani recently got married and is pregnant with her first child and hence was rumoured to leaving the show altogether. Another television actress Giaa Manek was reportedly going to replace Disha Vakani as the famous Gujarati character ‘Dayaben’ in the show.

Producer of the show Asit Modi told Mid-Day that she is very much on the show and is still shooting. He also added that he hasn’t thought about what they will do next.

The show is doing 5 to 6 episodes daily just to get everything done before Disha Vakani leaves for her break. The show has given the actress a leave and thus created the story around her departure showing she has gone off to her mother’s house.

According to a source “The makers did not want to replace Disha as she is an integral part of the show. So instead of doing any such thing, they have decided to give Disha an extended leave.

While the show will still go on, the show is taking close-ups and solos of Disha, which can be used for later till she returns. Shootings might also take place at Disha’s house if needed. “They are utilising her availability by taking close-up shots for the episodes and have also arranged for shoots at her home. Also, they have decided to focus on other characters in the meantime.”

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ recently celebrated their 9 years on TV. Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma came on the show to promote their upcoming movie ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. The actors were seen dancing and enjoying with the telly actors after which Shah Rukh Khan gave them personalized gifts.

