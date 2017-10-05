TV Actress Divyanka Tripathi Aka Ishita Of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Lashes Out At An Airline

After singer Aditya Narayan, it is the TV actress Divyanka Tripathi Aka Ishita Of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, who has expressed her anger at an airline!

The Aditya Narayan and Indigo Airline episode had not died yet. And there is yet another lashing out story of a celeb and another airline. This time it was the TV actress Divyanka Tripathi who got angry with an airline’s behavior. She is famous for her role of Ishita in the daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The actress was apparently travelling from Kolkata to Mumbai with her husband Vivek Dahiya. She was in a hurry as she had to reach the sets and resume her work. But the airline’s carelessness could not let that happen.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The actress decided to take it to the social media where she lashed out at the airline.

In a series of tweet, she wrote, “@JetAirways heights of irresponsibility! You guys left our luggage at Kolkata airport. Didn’t bother to inform or apologize. We got to know only after WE approached them after waiting for half hour like fools. No respect for passengers’ time @JetAirways. @JetAirways 100people waiting on set. Stranded w/o makeup, have to resume work and yr staff looks casual! Expected prompt action. Respect lost.”

@JetAirways heights of irresponsibility! You guys left our luggage at Kolkata airport. Didn’t bother to inform or apologize. — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) October 1, 2017

We got to know only after WE approached them after waiting for half hour like fools. No respect for passengers’ time @JetAirways. — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) October 1, 2017

@JetAirways 100people waiting on set.Stranded w/o makeup,have to resume work and yr staff looks casual!

Expected prompt action.Respect lost! — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) October 1, 2017

It was soon that she got a reply from them saying, “Hi Divyanka, We’ve shared this with our team and they will get in touch with you soon.”

To which, the actress replied by tweeting again, “I wish this was done irrespective of passenger’s social status. Must respect time. We all have a life far more important post deboarding.”

I wish this was done irrespective of passenger’s social status. Must respect time. We all have a life far more important post deboarding. https://t.co/8Cz2hMzVwZ — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) October 1, 2017

Well, all we can say is that Divyanka’s way of handling the matter was way better than what Aditya Narayan did! Isnt’t it?