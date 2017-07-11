Tv Celebs REACTS On Amarnath Terror Attack!

In a cowardly attack, terrorists on Monday night killed seven Amarnath pilgrims from Gujarat, including six women, and injured 32 others as they struck at a bus in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, in the worst attack on the annual pilgrimage since the year 2000. Reacting to the same TV celeb speaks out their heart!

Helly Shah: When Belief transforms to brutality. Sad to know that innocents are being killed in the name of Jihad!

Manish Goplani: Sad we even cant enjoy our belief or festivals. Prayers for the families who have to deal this monstrous act!

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Harming innocent pilgrims in the name of religion is shameful, senseless and terrible. Prayers for all.

Manu Punjabi: First Monday of the sawan month and the worst news. Let lord shiva take a stand for his devotees.

Yuvika Chaudhary: Very saddened and upset on the cruel news of Amarnath Terror Attack. Heartfelt Condolence to the families of the victims.

Kunal Jaisingh: No words to condemm this evil act, Condolence and sorry for the families of victims.

Mahika Sharma: When God cant save his devotees. Belief turs to be questioned. Sometime nature sometimes Terror Attack. Sorry for the familes of victims and shameful to the mothers who gave birth those cruel mans.

Yash Sinha: Shameful, senseless and terrible! Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured victims.

Roop Durgapal: Its heartbreaking to hear such news every now and then. When there is no humanity, who will follow any religion? Why dont these terrorists understand that by killing innocents they are digging up graves for themselves sooner or later.

Tejasswi Prakash: Really shocked and upset on the act! Its so inhuman to harm innocents. Condolence and sorry for the families of victims.

Tanya Sharma: I dont know how killing innocent will help to sort out any problem or show their power. Its really inhuman. Sorry for the victims.

Shubhangi Atre: Shameful act like how can one kill innocent for their own benefits. Terrible it is. Fast recovery to the injured victims. Condolence to the families of victims.

