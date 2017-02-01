Video: Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gurjar Finally Accepts He Is Married!

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar is currently a talk of the town and is enjoying all the limelight. The hot-headed guy from Noida turned out to be a winner of the show and amid drumbeats and hundreds of fans; Manveer received a grand welcome at his hometown in Noida yesterday. Well, Manveer Gurjar didn’t land up in a soup of controversies on the show but it seems, things are going another way now.

First, his wedding video went viral and people went gaga over it. Fans and viewers were quite upset to know that Manveer had hidden about his marriage and also has a three-year-old daughter named Vidisha. Adding more to the list of controversies, another video went viral that showed Manveer Gurjar having an abusive conversation with his friends while he was on his way back to his hometown in Noida.

Now, we have come across a video of Manveer interacting with the media in his hometown. A reporter asked Manveer if the news of him already married and having a daughter is true. Manveer was spontaneous with his reply and accepted that he is married. He said that it was not necessary for him to reveal everything exact about his life. He further said, “Woh sabh chalta hai.” (All these things are fine.)

Earlier today, Manveer had released a video wherein he is seen apologizing to his fans and everyone over the abusive video that had gone viral. Shockingly, Manveer didn’t speak about his marriage rumours and having a daughter. What’s fishy?