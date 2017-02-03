Video: Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gurjar Releases Official Statement, Admits He Was Married

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar is currently in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Manveer has got stardom with Bigg Boss 10 but surely it’s not going good with him. While controversies are following him, his marital status is hogging more headlines. To all the ignorant, a day after the grand finale, Manveer Gurjar’s wedding video and pictures went viral on the social media. The hot-headed winner of the reality show never spoke about his marriage or having a 5-year-old daughter during his journey inside the house. In fact, his co-contestants were also shocked that Manveer is already married and has a little daughter.

Manveer has finally given an official statement on his marriage and it’s quite shocking. In the video, Manveer reveals that he married to a girl in 2014 but after 5-6 months, the duo parted ways as differences rose between him and his wife. Manveer had walked out of the marriage soon in few months after tying the knot. This is also said to be a reason why Manveer’s father was not on talking terms with his son.

“The terms were bad from the beginning, I was emotionally blackmailed and was pressurized by the surroundings,” he said.

Talking about all the allegations, Manveer said, “I never felt I was married during the show. There wasn’t any strategy to increase TRPs by portraying I am into a relationship with someone inside the House.”

