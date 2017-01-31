Video: This Real Side Of Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gurjar Will Leave You In Shock!

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar is currently a talk of the town and is enjoying all the limelight. The hot-headed guy from Noida turned out to be a winner of the show against the first runner-up, VJ Bani who has a huge fan following. After partying with his co-contestants in Lonavala, Manveer Gurjar headed back to his home in Noida today. He received a huge and grand welcome there by his family, friends and Gurjar community.

Amid drumbeats and hundreds of fans, Manveer received a grand welcome in Noida today. In fact, the traffic police there was also put on alert after knowing that Manveer will arrive at the DND Flyway at 2 pm, which is a key link between Delhi and Noida.

Well, Manveer has won many hearts with his honesty towards his fellow contestants and the way he played the game inside the house. But, now that the show is over, Manveer seems to be back in the reality world and is bringing his real side out. After his secret marriage video came as a shock to everyone, here’s a new video of him that actually showcases the real side of Manveer Gurjar.

Manveer Gurjar didn’t land up in a soup of controversies on the show but it seems, he is slowly bringing his real side out. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Manveer is seen having an abusive conversation and fun with his friends while his way back to his hometown in Noida. In the video, he is also seen showing the stitches he got on his head while performing one of the tasks in Bigg Boss 10 house.

This is definitely not that Manveer Gurjar we saw on our television screens! Watch the video below: