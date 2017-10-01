Watch Video: A Walk Through Salman Khan’s Lavish Bigg Boss 11 House

Get ready for the virtual tour of Bigg Boss 11 that will be hosted by Salman Khan.

Finally, Bigg Boss season 11 with star host Salman Khan will kick off from today i.e on Sunday, 1st October, at 9 pm. Well, the countdown for the show has already begun but before that, let’s take a walk through this season’s lavish Bigg Boss house that will leave you spellbound.

Every corner of the house looks lavish and beautiful. The theme of the house is ‘pop art’, thus, you will see lots of colors and vibrant interior all around in the house. The living area of Bigg Boss 11 house has cute colorful buttons all over on the walls. Also, for the first time, you will find something unique i.e ‘disco chair’ in the corner of the living area. Let’s wait to know what magic the chair will create inside the house. The kitchen area looks even more lavish and classy.

This time, there are no single beds but only double beds. The bathroom area is covered with greenery with Jacuzzi in one corner. The confession room is like never seen before having a car seat. Also, there is gym section created nearby smoking room. Lots of Indian touch has been given as well, which makes the house look more amazing. For the first time, the jail has been made underground, having no amenities and only three cots.

Get ready to walk through Bigg Boss 11 house:

#PinkyPadosan is here to unveil the #BB11 house. Watch her take you through the garden area. Catch #BB11, tonight at 9 PM. @gauravgera pic.twitter.com/1qJkfmU2PD — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 1, 2017

#PinkyPadosan walks you through the living room, dining area and kitchen of the #BB11 house. Catch the premiere, tonight at 9PM. @gauravgera pic.twitter.com/w2PKPplMzv — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 1, 2017

Take a tour of the luxurious bedroom of the #BB11 house with #PinkyPadosan. Catch all the buzz and excitement, tonight at 9 PM. @gauravgera pic.twitter.com/djoQnt8LSk — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 1, 2017

Visit the amazing confession room of the #BB11 house along with #PinkyPadosan. Catch all the drama tonight at 9 PM. @gauravgera pic.twitter.com/Af5QGJ2vfk — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 1, 2017

#PinkyPadosan is going to bring you fresh and entertaining gossip, straight from the #BB11 house. Are you excited? pic.twitter.com/AG2Ur5UatV — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 1, 2017

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 11!