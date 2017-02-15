Vivaan Shah And Akshara Haasan Spread Love On Valentine’s Day!

Actors Vivaan Shah and Akshara Haasan will be seen paired opposite each other for the very first time in Manish Harishankar’s ‘Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana’, which is a quintessential love story and the fresh ‘jodi’ seems quite excited about Valentine’s Day as it spreads the message of love.

Talking about ‘V-Day’ as it is called, Akshara said, “Though one should celebrate love every day, I am happy to see so much love and happiness around on this day. My film character Laali believes in love and we wish to spread that love and happiness with our film.”

On his part, Vivaan said, “Love is the purest of all emotions, whether it is for your family, friends or anyone special. Let the feeling of love overcome all other emotions today and always.”

Written and directed by Manish Harishankar and produced by TP Aggarwal and Rahul Aggarwal under the banner Star Entertainment Worldwide Pvt Ltd. , ‘Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana’ also features Gurmeet Choudhary, Kavitaa Verma, Saurabh Shukla, Sanjay Mishra,Darshan Jariwala, Ravi Kishan, Suhasini Mulay, Kishori Shahane, Navni Parihar, Jyoti Kalsh and Ehsan Khan. The film is a rom-com which revolves around a royal marriage and quirky characters, who are hilariously trapped in their own tragedies.

