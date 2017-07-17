Was Krushna Abhishek’s The Drama Company Better Than The Kapil Sharma Show? Twitter Reacts!

The Drama Company

Krushna Abhishek’s new show ‘The Drama Company’ was launched last night on Sony.

Krushna Abhishek’s show The Drama Company has Sudesh Lahiri, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Dr Sanket Bhosle, Ridhima Pandit, Tanaji, Mithun Chakraborty and Aru Verma on board.

Krushna Abhishek’s ‘The Drama Company’ was aired on the same channel as his arch rival Kapil Sharma’s ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ on Sony. Since The Drama Company saw some ex members of Kapil’s show like Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra so there is bound to be a comparison.

Here is how Twitter has reacted after watching Krushna’s new show.

 

Recently, Krushna showed his disappointment on Bharti Singh joining Kapil Sharma. In an interview with Bombay Times, Krushna said, ”It has been four years since Kapil’s show started, and Bharti and I had vowed never to appear on it. It was an unwritten pact between us. Firstly, because it was named after him and secondly because I am not a small-time comedian, who would appear on someone’s show for a few minutes. They couldn’t have afforded me as I charge a bomb.”

The comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek even mentioned that he was sure Bharti would never do such a thing. He feels like a family member has gone away from him. He further added that he doesn’t have a grudge against Kapil but it was a sort of a pact between him and Bharti to not join Kapil’s show.

