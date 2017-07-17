Was Krushna Abhishek’s The Drama Company Better Than The Kapil Sharma Show? Twitter Reacts!

Krushna Abhishek’s new show ‘The Drama Company’ was launched last night on Sony.

Krushna Abhishek’s show The Drama Company has Sudesh Lahiri, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Dr Sanket Bhosle, Ridhima Pandit, Tanaji, Mithun Chakraborty and Aru Verma on board.

Krushna Abhishek’s ‘The Drama Company’ was aired on the same channel as his arch rival Kapil Sharma’s ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ on Sony. Since The Drama Company saw some ex members of Kapil’s show like Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra so there is bound to be a comparison.

Here is how Twitter has reacted after watching Krushna’s new show.

@KapilSharmaK9 u set very high level standards 4r comedy. There is no match 2 ur energy. Dear @SonyTV r u listening. #TKSS vs #DramaCompany — Ashish Sharma (@twitozas) July 16, 2017

#DramaCompany yesterday’s show was absolutely below the mark, hope @SonyTV does not make same mistake as colors. — Valmik Soni (@valmiksoni) July 17, 2017

Boring #DramaCompany Really bad start. One hour show, not a single laughter. This show badly need a good script. @SonyTV @TDConSonyTV — Faisal Malik (@faisalmushtaque) July 16, 2017

#DramaCompany @SonyTV this is what u were hyping? Oh my? I watch for 40 minutes trying to find where I should laugh..Total garbage!! — Dhiraj (@bigd_dhiraj) July 16, 2017

it was like epitome of boredom night ! Lol 😂 what an overacting by everyone including Sugandha #DramaCompany — jeet (@rawat00001) July 16, 2017

this alone broke the entire TRP #DramaCompany might have barely managed to make 😂 #TKSS ROCKS! Kapil and Sarla and Kiku ROCK! — HYUNA + WIFE (@deta_lara) July 16, 2017

#DramaCompany u guys sucks can’t beat Kapil Sharma — ajnabee (@tarik0251) July 16, 2017

@KapilSharmaK9 Nobody can reach your level Kapil!!!! You are too good! #DramaCompany Not even 1 percent of your show!! — Neha Rai Arora (@NehaRaiArora) July 16, 2017

This is the era of @KapilSharmaK9 ,so no other comedy show going to work for now so seat down and enjoy The kapil sharma show #DramaCompany — SRK (@srkzbest1) July 16, 2017

#DramaCompany @SonyTV Ek baar nahi jhela gaya u r repeating it No comedy acting only bhaandgiri started Gud to watch repeat #TMKOC @sabtv — Vijay Chauhan (@Chauhan_VijayK) July 16, 2017

@Tksshowofficial pls extend your show to 2 hours from 8 to 10 can’t bear #DramaCompany its irritating @KapilSharmaK9 — DHARMENDRA SINGH (@DS_choudhary) July 16, 2017

@SonyTV now get over with the boring disappointing #DramaCompany. Pls get on #TKSS quickly. Really want a comic relief after this disaster — Surender Dhaleta (@dhaleta) July 16, 2017

Recently, Krushna showed his disappointment on Bharti Singh joining Kapil Sharma. In an interview with Bombay Times, Krushna said, ”It has been four years since Kapil’s show started, and Bharti and I had vowed never to appear on it. It was an unwritten pact between us. Firstly, because it was named after him and secondly because I am not a small-time comedian, who would appear on someone’s show for a few minutes. They couldn’t have afforded me as I charge a bomb.”

The comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek even mentioned that he was sure Bharti would never do such a thing. He feels like a family member has gone away from him. He further added that he doesn’t have a grudge against Kapil but it was a sort of a pact between him and Bharti to not join Kapil’s show.