Watch : Ankita Lokhande Proves She Is An Effortless Dancer

Ankita Lokhande has been a known face on Indian television ever since she was a part of the 2009 show Pavitra Rishta. Although the show ended back in 2014, the cast of the show is not forgotten by the fans even after some years. Ankita Lokhande has a very large fan following thanks to the popularity she gained back when the show was active. She is considered as one of the prettiest women in the television industry.

Recently, the television actress took to Instagram and posted a video of her dancing to Happy New Year’s song, Lovely. She is already known for her graceful dancing and after posting the video on Instagram, her fan following has expanded. The actress is quite delighted that she is dancing as the caption to the video read, “And finally I’m dancing #danceislife #mylove#inmysoulforever.”

The actress became successful with her show Pavitra Rishta. The show completed 8 years, this year since its debut and as the show is very close to her heart, she thanked it on Instagram. She wrote, “1st June 2009 PVR my baby u will always be close to my heart .. today u r 8yrs old .. thanku for every single thing u gave ARCHANA DESHMUKH I love u forever ..aasman main jab tak Sitaare rahenge hum ek dusere ke sahare rahenge nazdikiya yaa ho duriyaa bass pyaar hi rahega darmiyaan pavitra rishta tere mere Mann ka#happy8yearsof pavitrarishta#wattajourney#memoriesforlife#pvrfamily.”

Meanwhile, the actress is presumably enjoying her break and has no immediate plans of returning to TV. If reports are to be believed, the actress signed a movie alongside Sanjay Dutt named Malang.

