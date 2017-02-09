Watch: Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gurjar Finally Meets Manu Punjabi In Mumbai, Here’s Why!

Bigg Boss 10 contestants Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi had always proved their friendship for each other during their three months stay inside the house. The two handsome hunks, who participated in the show as commoners, had a remarkable journey and won many hearts of the audience with their friendship. While Manveer became the winner of the show, Manu Punjabi became the 4th finalists of the show and had won Rs 10 Lacs prize money. Well, the show is over and the contestants living in different cities are coming back again.

Recently, Manu Punjabi met Nitibha Kaul in Delhi and a few days later, Nitibha also met Manveer Gurjar. The duo who were known for their close friendship inside the house were seen partying together at a nightclub recently. Well, now the much awaited moment has arrived! Yes, Manu and Manveer have finally met each other after the show and the two are currently in Mumbai for a shoot with Colors channel. Along with them also seen is Bigg Boss 10 contestant Navin Prakash.

Earlier today, Manu Punjabi went live on his facebook along with Navin Prakash. During his live chat with the fans, he promised to go live with Manveer too and finally, they are here.

Watch the video below:

Recently, when Manveer had got himself into a controversy over his secret wedding and having a daughter, Manu Punjabi refused to comment anything about his best buddy. Here’s what he had said, “Look, what can you do to someone (Read: Manveer) who has already decided what to say and do in the show? We were all playing a game and Manveer had his own set of cards,” and then added, “No, Manveer did not tell even me that he has a wife. If he had told me, it would have been captured by the cameras and Colors wouldn’t have edited spicy stuff.”

He added, “I would like to comment on his wedding but not before I have checked with him. He is a very good friend of mine.”