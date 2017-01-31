Watch: Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gurjar Receives A Grand Welcome In Noida!

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar is currently a talk of the town and is enjoying all the limelight. The hot-headed guy from Noida turned out to be a winner of the show against the first runner-up, VJ Bani who has a huge fan following. After partying with his fellow contestants in Lonavala, Manveer Gurjar has continued his party at his home in Agahpur in Noida. Well, now Manveer is no more a random face in the crowd and these recent photos of him being welcomed in Noida are a proof.

Amid drumbeats and hundreds of fans, Manveer received a grand welcome in Noida today. In fact, the traffic police there was also put on alert after knowing that Manveer will arrive at the DND Flyway at 2 pm, which is a key link between Delhi and Noida. Well, Manveer’s win has led to a wave of joy at his village in Noida and is currently busy thanking his fans, family members, and Gurjar community for supporting him.

