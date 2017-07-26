Watch: Bigg Boss Fame Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi At Navin Prakash’s Birthday Bash!

Bigg Boss 10 contestants Manu Punjabi, Lopamudra Raut and others celebrate Navin Prakash’ birthday in Mumbai.

Navin Prakash, who was one of the commoner contestants from Bigg Boss 10, celebrated his birthday with his co-contestants last night. Navin Prakash, who is a teacher by profession and hails from a remote town in Bihar, had a grand birthday celebration last night. Bigg Boss 10 contestants Manu Punjabi, Lopamudra Raut, Nitibha Kaul and few others gathered to celebrate his birthday at a lounge in Mumbai.

Manu Punjabi, who is very close to Navin, shared a video from the birthday party. The cake was specially customized by Manu Punjabi that had a very famous dialogue of Navin that he always used during his Bigg Boss 10 journey.

The dialogue on the cake reads, ”Ye zindagi badi k*tti cheez hai Master. Jitna deti hai usse kahi zyada leti”

MASTER ji ka birthday cake… @navinprakashofficial @lopamudraraut @nitibhakaul @karmasphere @officiallokeshbb10 @piku_manu @aslimonalisa A post shared by Manu Punjabi (@manupunjabim3) on Jul 25, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Lopamudra Raut also shared a video from Navin Praksh’ last night birthday party that she captioned as, “Happy birthday to one of the sweetest people I have met during the toughest journey.. Happy birthday Naveen. May god bless you with all the happiness in the world.”

Happy birthday to one of the sweetest people I have met during the toughest journey.. Happy birthday Naveen. May god bless you with all the happiness in the world. A post shared by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on Jul 25, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Manveer Gurjar, who could not be a part of the party, took to Instagram to wish Navin Prakash with an adorable photo from Bigg Boss 10. He captioned the image as, “Many Many Happy Returns of the Day bro@navinprakashofficial .. tum Jeo hazaro Saal.. wish u a great year and future ahead. Achieve all the success bhai. Oye Masterrrrrrrrr Zee le Apni Zindgi.”

Many Many Happy Returns of the Day bro @navinprakashofficial .. tum Jeo hazaro Saal.. wish u a great year and future ahead. Achieve all the success bhai. Oye Masterrrrrrrrr Zee le Apni Zindgi #birthday #birthdayboy #master #biggboss10 #dost A post shared by Manveer Gurjar 🇮🇳 (@imanveergurjar) on Jul 25, 2017 at 3:40am PDT

Monalisa also wished Navin along with a picture of her with the birthday boy and husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

“Happy Birthday Navin”…. @navinprakashofficial wish you many many happy returns of the day…🎂…. #birthdayboy #birthdaybash #tonight A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jul 25, 2017 at 4:13am PDT

