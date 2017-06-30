Watch: Chandan Prabhakar Takes A Dig At Kapil Sharma And Sunil Grover’s Mid-Air Fight

As earlier we reported, Chandan Prabhakar (Chai Walla) is back on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Chandan’s comeback might have taken everyone by surprise but yes, that has happened.

It’s great to know that these childhood buddies have let bygone be bygone and reunited once again. While you are waiting to catch this special episode of Chandan’s comeback this weekend, we bring some glimpses that will leave you in splits.

Firstly, Chandan’s entry on the sets is sure to leave you emotional. He arrives with a bright smile with ‘Apne toh Apne hote hai’ song playing in the background.

In the new promo posted by Sony TV, see Kapil and Chandan pulling each other’s leg in the funniest way. Kapil asks Chandan what he is doing on his sets. To which Chandan replies that he is here to ask about his health as he was recently hospitalized. Kapil says that he was low on sugar, to which Chandan quickly retorts,”Then you should have taken it from my house.”

Chandan took a dig at the infamous mid-air fight and said, “Socha tha Australia mein jo photo khichi hai, who India jaa kar post karenge. Jab wapas aye toh pehle se photo chhapi hui thi. But Paaji, isne jo bhi kaam kiya hai uchaiyon par kiya hai chahe woh”(I had thought that after returning from Australia, I will post it after returning to India. But after we returned, pictures were already up in the newspapers. But Paaji, he has done everything in great heights be it)

Kapil also joined him and said, “Paaji mujhe samajh nahi aata ki Australia ka visa laga tha ya Australia ki nazar lagi thi.” (Paaji I don’t understand, we got Australia’s visa or Australia’s evil eye.)

Kapil Sharma questions his friend Chandan Prabhakar, “Chandan mere dost itne dino se tu kaha tha (Where were you since so many days?)

To which taking a dig at Kapil and Sunil’s mid-air fight, Chandan replied, “we all went to Australia but nobody returned back.”

This left audience into splits.

Now we are eagerly waiting to see their comeback moment and moreover, it’s great to see that they have buried their hatchet.