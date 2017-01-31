Watch: Ex-Bigg Boss 10 Contestants Om Swami Partying At A Club With Priyanka Jagga!

Shocking! Bigg Boss 10’s thrown out contestants Om Swami and Priyanka Jagga spotted partying.

All Bigg Boss 10 contestants graced the grand finale of the reality show on January 29 in Lonavala. While all the evicted contestants were seen having a gala time on the grand finale, Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga were not invited, of course for the obvious reasons.

As we all know, both Om Swami and Priyanka Jagga were thrown out of the show. After their ridiculous and unaccepted behaviour with their fellow contestants as well as with star host Salman Khan. Swami was thrown out for throwing his pee on fellow contestants Bani and Rohan. Priyanka Jagga was kicked out of the house by host Salman Khan himself.

From the time they were thrown out of the show, Priyanka and Om Swami made some accusations at Salman Khan and the makers of the show. Om Swami even claimed to break Salman’s bones if he was not allowed to be a part of the grand finale.

Well, on the day of the grand finale, sorts of reports were doing rounds that Om Swami was put behind bars in Lonavala as he was heading to create a ruckus on the sets of the reality show. Hold on, it’s false news.

The infamous so-called father-daughter duo was actually partying at a club in Delhi on the day of the grand finale. Yes, you read that right! The self-proclaimed Godman, Om Swami was enjoying drinks and food at a club with Priyanka Jagga and her brother Sameer Jagga.

So, Swami Om peed in a mug, threw his pee on fellow contestants Rohan Mehra and VJ Bani. Stole household things, ate non-veg while he claimed to be vegetarian, damaged Bigg Boss property. Not only this, he touched female contestants inappropriately and what not. He created a havoc in the house like no other contestant. We hope the makers do not make this mistake of getting such people on the show in the next season. This season has horribly gone wrong!

Check out the videos of Om Swami partying at a club!