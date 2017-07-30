Watch: Gaurav Gera’s EPIC Take On TV Show Pehredaar Piya Ki In Shopkeeper Style Is Too Hilarious!

Sony TV’s new show Pehredaar Piya Ki has irked audience right from its first episode. The audience cannot digest the fact that 10-year-old Ratan Singh (played by Afaan Khan) will get married to 18-year-old Diya (played by Tejaswi Prakash). The makers of the show have come up with a content which is unacceptable for the society. Many viewers have also raised the point of how the show is promoting child marriage in a way. Not only viewers, even stars from the television industries publicly voiced their opinions against the content of the film.

Recently, television actor Karan Wahi slammed the show and said: “Please don’t sell me stupidity in the name of content which gives TRP.” On Instagram, talking about Karan’s opinion, Suyyash said: “Whatever Karan Wahi said it’s his point of view and no one can question him neither me nor you guys. But this doesn’t change the fact that we, the whole team of Pehredaar Piya Ki love this show and we all have worked really hard for it.” To this, Karan wrote in the comments section: “I’m glad you took it (the show’s concept) in the right way and I hope everyobe was like this.”

After which, Suyyash Rai, who plays Diya’s almost-fiance Abhay, defended the plot and concept saying, “This show is different, please don’t judge it and jump onto conclusions. If a channel has approved the show they must have thought something right? Even the producers must have thought a lot before making this and investing so much money.”

While each one has their side of opinion, Gaurav Gera, who is famously known for his quirky conversations between Chutki and Shopkeeper, has come up with epic reaction on the show, ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’. Using snapchat filter and dressed in Indian attire, he mocks Pehredaar Piya Ki in the most hilarious and epic way.

Watch it below:

Shopkeeper – Pehredar Piya Ki ! #gauravgera #pehredarpiyaki #shopkeeper #chutkipehredar #shopkeepersson A post shared by Gaurav gera (@gauravgera) on Jul 29, 2017 at 1:03am PDT

