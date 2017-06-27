Watch: Here’s How Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Celebrated Their Nach Baliye 8 Win!

Television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya win Nach Baliye 8 trophy.

Television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are currently in a celebratory mood after winning Nach Baliye 8 title. Competitors’ couple Abigail Pande-Sanam Johar and Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal gave their best to beat Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star, who emerged the winner. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya took away the trophy of the celebrity dance reality show along with prize money of Rs 35 Lacs.

Ranbir Kapoor, who was the guest of the finale episode, also shook a leg with every contestant. The actor was on the show for the promotions of his upcoming film, Jagga Jasoos that also stars Katrina Kaif.

Well, finally after months of efforts, injuries and much more, the efforts have been paid off. Divyanka and Vivek are currently having a gala time together. The two celebrated their winning by continuing dancing along with their team.

Watch these videos of the couple celebrating their win:

The celebrity couple was recently in the news after it was being rumoured that the 33-year-old actress is threatening to quit her long-time show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein if she doesn’t win the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. It was believed that the rumours started by some fans of the star couple Sanaya and Mohit who were also a part of the same couple dance reality show as Divyanka. A fan of Sanaya and Mohit took to Twitter and wrote: ”i heard in one article @Divyanka_T is threatening @StarPlus 2make hr winner otherwise she will quit YHM.if its true thn its so nasty n cheap.”

The actress did not back out and replied to the hater and wrote: ”It’s not a reply to you #MsBasher… Its for those who might fall for your hoax. WINNER OR NOT…I’M NOT A QUITTER!#LongLiveYHM.”

Finally, all’s well that ends well!