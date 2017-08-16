Watch: Jennifer Winget Mimics Her Own Character Maya Baby From Beyhadh And Its Hilarious!

Jennifer Winget imitates her character of Maya Baby from Beyhadh with her on-screen parents Rajesh Khattar and Kavita Ghai!

The TV show Beyhadh is very popular amongst the audience because of the regular twists and turns in the show. People also love watching the sizzling chemistry between Maya (Jennifer Winget) and Arjun (Kushal Tandon). And its popularity is just increasing day by day.

Probably that is the reason why the show has got an extension and will continue to entertain its fans at least in the near future. It was initially started off as a finite series, which was supposed to go off-air very soon. But thanks to the fans and the popularity of the show, the channel has decided to extend it.

And this definitely called for a celebration. The star cast of the daily soap visited the lead actor, Kushal’s house for a small party and they seemed to have a fun time with each other.

The most loved character of the show is Maya who keeps the show intriguing with her obsessive nature. In the past episodes, we have seen different colours of her character. From the psycho Maya to Maya baby, Jennifer has pulled out her role really well.

Maya’s on-screen mother Kavita Ghai has shared a video from the celebration where Jennifer can be seen imitating her own character. Sharing the video on Instagram, she has captioned it as, “Once again Maya meets Maya baby… @jenniferwinget1 @rajesh_khattar”

Once again Maya meets Maya baby…😄@jenniferwinget1 @rajesh_khattar A post shared by Kavita Ghai💖… (@kavita_ghai) on Aug 15, 2017 at 7:14am PDT



While her on-screen parents Rajesh Khattar and Kavita Ghai are in their respective characters, the young actress is seen mocking Maya Baby by hilariously imitating her. Kushal, who is filming the video, can be heard being in his own character. He says that he will attack anyone who will come too close to Maya.

Also check some of the other snaps from the celebration…