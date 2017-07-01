Watch: Kushal Tandon Arrested For Killing Jennifer Winget In Beyhadh!

Beyhadh’s latest promo shows Kushal Tandon being arrested for killing his wife Jennifer Winget.

Kushal Tandon and Jennifer Winget’s TV show Beyhadh seems to be more like watching Crime Patrol. Like really! Each episode of the daily soap shows the killing of one character. The intriguing plots and the bold scenes of the show have repeatedly surprised the audiences and increased their interest. But looks like the makers are now more into killing each important character of the show. Now here comes another twist in the story.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

In an upcoming episode, Maya (Jennifer) will be killed by none other than Arjun (Kushal). In the last episode, Jennifer Winget aka Maya killed her mother-in-law brutally, which provokes Arjun to kill her. The latest promo shared by Sony Television shows Maya is dead and Kushal gets arrested in her murder.

What is the reason behind Arjun taking Maya’s life? Find out on #Beyhadh this Monday at 9 PM. @jenniferwinget1 @therealkushaltandon @vajanianeri A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial) on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:44am PDT

As per media reports, Jennifer Winget’s character Maya will die in the season’s finale episode but now with Kushal arrested, there seems to be more twist in the story. Reportedly, Beyhadh is set to take a 6- month leap. Let’s wait and watch what more twist and turns the makers of the show bring in the new season.