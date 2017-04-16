Watch: Sunil Grover And Sunny Leone’s Gidda Moves And Baby Doll Steps Will Make Your Sunday

331 SHARES Share Tweet

Amid all the controversies surrounding Sunil Grover, there’s nothing that can stop him from having a good time.

Sunny Leone and Sunil Grover had collaborated for live commentary session of the IPL 2017 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab on April 13 for UC news app. Sunil just recently posted a video on social media featuring Sunny. Sunil and Sunny are seen dancing to a Punjabi wedding song.

In this video, Sunil is seen teaching Sunny some Gidda steps. It’s quite a fun to watch Sunny Leone trying to match up with Sunil Grover on a Punjabi number, Kala Doriya.

After having a mid-air fight with Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover has now got into a pom-pom fight with Sunny Leone.

We don’t know about your Thursday but we sure are having a blast with @SunnyLeone & @WhoSunilGrover as this picture shows! #MasalaCommentary pic.twitter.com/liAb9IrC9r — UC News (@UCNews_India) April 13, 2017

Full of energy in the house @WhoSunilGrover & @SunnyLeone are having so much of fun in the LIVE #MasalaCommentary on UC News. pic.twitter.com/Fp0xoy7Xav — UC News (@UCNews_India) April 13, 2017

Sunil Grover and Sunny Leone were seen having a fun time playing Cricket. Sunil was teaching Sunny steps from a Punjabi song and in turn, Sunny taught him steps from her song Baby Doll.

Whoa! That banter between @WhoSunilGrover & @SunnyLeone is something! Catch them LIVE now on #MasalaCommentary by UC News app. pic.twitter.com/GsrwJr7IO1 — UC News (@UCNews_India) April 13, 2017

Watch them dancing here:

Now Sunny teaches Sunil to groove on Baby Doll

. @WhoSunilGrover is simply hilarious! Catch him & @SunnyLeone at their best on UC News App in #MasalaCommentary pic.twitter.com/5t8pJtV4oZ — UC News (@UCNews_India) April 13, 2017