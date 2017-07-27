Will Sumona Chakravarti Join Kapil Sharma’s Rival Krushna Abhishek? Actress REACTS!

Sumona Chakravarti has been a part of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show since the very beginning.

Sumona Chakravarti is one person who has always stood by Kapil Sharma’s side no matter what. While Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar had left the show after the mid-air brawl, it was Sumona along with Kiku Sharda who had stayed with Kapil.

Ali Asgar, after leaving ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has joined the rival Krushna Abhishek’s show. He is a part of ‘Drama Company’ now. When Sumona was asked if she will also be joining Krushna’s show in future, she told PTI, “I did not do it (Krushna’s show) back then and I will not do it now.”

On comparisons between Kapil’s and Krushna’s show, she said, ”I never got into back then and I will not get into it now also. So, it doesn’t make any difference to me.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

There were also several reports on TKSS going off-air. Sumona rubbished all such report as she said, “It’s not true. I am busy shooting for the show.”

On working with Anurag Basu again, she said, ”I would love to do a film with him (Basu) but he takes three-four years to make one. During Barfi it was a week to ten days of work, so it just happened. If he thinks I suit a part in his film, he will offer me.”

Recently, Rishi Kapoor had called Basu an irresponsible director. On this Sumona said, ”I have stopped reading newspapers as it is depressing. I keep myself away from religion and politics. It’s true that I have my opinion but I share it only with close people. I have worked with him (Basu) and he is a great director and I learnt a lot from him. But this is my opinion. If someone else has something to say then it is their experience and opinion. It would be unfair for me to comment on it.”

Watch Video : Krushna Abhishek Lashes Out When Compared His Show With Kapil Sharma