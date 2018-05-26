Hottie Sonia Mann Snapped Shooting For Next Video Song In Toronto

Bollywood actress Sonia Mann, who has done several Punjabi and South movies, is quite popular for gorgeous looks and acting skills in the Punjabi film industry.

While Sonia Mann’s distinctive features, her gorgeous face and beautiful eyes never fail to capture the perfect emotion, the actress has been lauded for her acting skills in Punjabi films like Haani and Mere Yaar Kaminey. She has also worked with Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Phadnis’s Marathi film Hrudyantar.

Hottie Currently Shooting in Toronto for her International club video song with singer Mehtab Virk!!

Sonia Posted some Pictures of her upcoming video on her Instagram and diva looking absolutely gorgeous and beautiful!