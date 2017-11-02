Couple Goals! Alia Bhatt Wearing Sidharth Malhotra’s Tee After Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday Bash

568 SHARES Share Tweet

Alia Bhatt spotted wearing Sidharth Malhotra’s black and white tee as they leave from Shah Rukh Khan pre-birthday bash in Alibaug

From late night rendezvous to movie dates to attending parties together. The pair is often spotted together. Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status since the rumors first started surfacing. The couple first met on the sets of Karan Johar’s Student of the Year which marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

During the shoot and promotion of Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘A Gentleman’, the co-stars seemed to be more than just thicker than thieves. The relationship rumors were fuelled by the social media tiffs between Alia and Jacqueline. All those rumors were rubbished soon after the movie tanked and Jacqueline’s interview in which she stated that she wasn’t seeing Sidharth. Similarly, Sidharth in a recent interview also stated that he was single.

Although not all hope was lost for SidAlia shippers! The couple was spotted at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash with other celebrities in attendance. They were again seen at Sanjay Kapoor’s birthday and Diwali bash at his Juhu bungalow.

The lovebirds were recently partying together at Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash at his Alibaug bungalow. There are numerous pictures of the bash wherein the couple is seen enjoying together.

To further fuel the news, Sidharth Malhotra recently uploaded a picture on Instagram with Farrah Khan in which he was sporting a black and white striped t-shirt. While leaving Alibaug, the pair was pictured together. Sidharth was wearing a basic black tee and behold, Alia Bhatt was wearing his black and white t-shirt! It is safe to say that the Student of the Year couple despite all the reports of them splitting up is still going strong and setting couple goals too!