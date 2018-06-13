Amazon Prime Video India Announces A New Prime Original Series – The Family Man

Amazon teams with Raj & DK and Manoj Bajpayee for new Prime Original series

~ The Family Man is a gripping new tale about a middle-class man whose job is to protect the nation from terrorist attacks ~

~ The Family Man will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 in India and more than 200 countries and territories ~

Amazon Prime Video today announced a new Prime Original series, The Family Man. The Family man is an edgy drama-action series, which tells the story of a middle-class man who works for a special cell of the National Intelligence Agency. While he tries to protect the nation from terrorists, he also has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low paying job. The series is produced and directed by Raj & DK (Go Goa Gone, Shor In The City), and marks the digital debut of two-time National Film Award winning actor, Manoj Bajpayee, along with National Film Award recipient, Priyamani. The Family Man will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 2019in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,for customers in India and over 200 countries worldwide.

The show also boasts of a pan-Indian cast from various film industries, including Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary and others.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said “We are really excited to bring The Family Man to our Prime Video members around the world. It’s a gripping script and we think the series will capture the imagination of audiences globally. We are thrilled that such a high-caliber cast and crew – Raj & DK, Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and all the others – are coming together to make this action-packed drama series”

Raj & DK, who are producing the series through their production company, D2R Films said, “We have been itching to do a long-format story for a few years now, and have been holding back for the right platform. Amazon has become synonymous with producing high quality Originals around the world, and have a different approach to bringing stories to life. We are thrilled to collaborate with them on The Family Man. It is an edgy drama-action series with a touch of wry humour, drawing from real incidents, which weIndian and global audiences will love. It strikes a balance between middle-class slice-of-life and action-drama. To put it simply, the series is about ‘a middle-class guy, a world-class spy!’ ”

Manoj Bajpayee added, “There is a lot of content out there for people to watch, so it becomes essential for us to not only make our series sincerely and sensitively but also to tell a unique story – something that concerns the common man and his uncommon life with his extra-ordinary struggle. To balance not only his family, but also his job which is very, very demanding.The Family Man tells an important story that pays tribute to the everyday heroes whose sacrifices go unsung. And what can be better than making one’s digital debut under the direction of talented Raj & DK whilst associating with a vast reaching digital platform like Amazon Prime Video.”

