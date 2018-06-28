Amruta Khanvilkar Is Ready With Her Next Bollywood Film Satyameva Jayate

A Brilliant actor and a passionate dancer Amruta Khanvilkar has created her own space in the Hindi and Marathi film industry. The hardworking actress is getting a lot of praise for her character ‘Munira’ in ‘Raazi’. The film has reached in the 200 crore club. She has finely played Lovina a character of ‘serial killer’ in the web-series named ‘Damaged’. It is India’s first female serial killer show and it has crossed 10 million views.

Amruta Khanvilkar has been critically appreciated for her strong and sensitive depiction of ‘Munira’ in ‘Raazi’ and dark, mysterious ‘Lovina’, now the actress is ready to climb the new height in her career by being a part of Milap Zaveri’s ‘Satyameva Jayate’, releasing on 15th August. In this film, she will be playing the character named Sarita, opposite Actor Manoj Bajpayee.