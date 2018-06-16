Box Office: Salman Khan’s Race 3 Takes A Bumper Opening On Day 1, Mints 29.17 Cr

In trend with Salman Khan’s Eid releases, Race 3 has kickstarted its box office journey with a bumper opening!

Marking a strong pre-festive occupancy, Salman Khan’s action bonanza has minted 29.17 Cr at the box office.

The audience are pouring in large numbers for Race 3 across quarters, showcasing a bumper opening for a non-festive release.

The Day 1 collections will be followed by a festive weekend, with a sharp upward trend predicted over Saturday and Sunday, making for a strong first weekend total.

Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festivae bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza is running strong at the box office.