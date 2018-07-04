Decoding Social Media Stardom Of Priyanka Chopra And Katrina Kaif

A celebrity’s stardom is measured via their social media now-a-days. While some go to great extents to maintain their star status by engaging on a daily basis and create a fanbase for themselves, others resort to sponsoring their posts in order to reach a wider set of the audience.

Bollywood celebrities are known to use social media as a medium to give fans an in-way into their life by posting pictures about their day to sharing bonds with friends and family.

Social media especially the photo-sharing app Instagram, gives a visual representation of the lives of the actors.

While many actresses share a part of their lives with their social media followers striking a chord with the audience by their pictures, actresses like Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are using paid routes by sponsoring pictures to reach a wider audience.

Over the years Priyanka Chopra has been one of the most popular faces in Bollywood. The actress recently completed 24 million followers. However, the actress is seen boosting her posts by an additional monetary push to reach a larger audience.

While the actress enjoys the status of being one of the most followed celebrity on social media, Priyanka Chopra has often paid for her followers instead of opting the organic way.

One of the latest celebrities to join Instagram, Katrina Kaif has been working a lot on her social media followers ever since her debut.

Currently enjoying a fan base of over 12 million followers on Instagram, Katrina Kaif is rapidly growing owing to the paid partnerships and sponsored posts.

The actress has been working to boost social media worth by opting for the sponsored model to gain popularity.

A source close to Katrina revealed, “As the actress is one of the most recent celebrities to join the social media platform, she has been trying hard to gain maximum visibility. She launched her account with a paid plan thereby emerging with a verified account gaining astronomical follower count.”

While the audience looks upto the celebrities’ social media to judge the fan base, the deceptive figures prove to be misguiding the masses.