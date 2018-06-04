Here’s Why Jacqueline Fernandez Is A Favourite Amongst All

There are few who can explain Jacqueline Fernandez’ success in Bollywood.

Not especially known for her histrionics, Jacqueline Fernandez has got onto Bollywood’s A-list without a mentor and on the dint of her own efforts.

Jacqueline has toplined several star-studded films such as ‘Dishoom’, and ‘Judwaa 2’, and will also star in the upcoming ‘Race 3’.

The actress is said to be a favourite with big-ticket names like Sajid Nadiadwala and David Dhawan, and director Remo D’Souza is writing films with her in mind.

Her producers say she is a dream to work with — very professional, always on time and has no tantrums like many other actors.

Not just films, Jacqueline has also been signed on for as many as 14 commercials, five of which she bagged in the last six months.

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently making all right noise as she is seen painting the town red with her never seen before action avatar in Race 3.

With Race 3, Jacqueline will be seen performing some high octane action scene for which the actress has learnt MMA techniques involving a lot of kicks and punches.

On the work front, Jacqueline is all set to treat the audience with her EID 2018 release, Race 3 alongside superstar Salman Khan which is al set to release on 15th June