Hrithik Roshan Congratulates Anand Kumar’s Super 30 Students On Their Achievement At IIT-JEE

Hrithik Roshan who is all set to play the character of Indian mathematician Anand Kumar in his upcoming film Super 30, took to his social media congratulating the latter.

Twenty-six out of thirty students from Super-30 coaching institute by Anand Kumar passed out the (IIT-JEE) exams with flying colors.

Owing to the positive results, Hrithik Roshan aka on screen Anand Kumar posted a congratulatory message for the ace mathematician and all the students.

Hrithik posted a picture of Anand Kumar rejoicing over the response, captioning, “Congratulations to all of you. Anand Sir you have done it again. Making the world better one student at a time. #Super30 @teacheranand”.

Super 30 has been creating immense buzz ever since the first look of Hrithik as Anand Kumar has broken the internet.

Hrithik is leaving no stone unturned to step into the shoe of his character a testimony of which has been witnessed through multiple onsets leaked images.

From the enchanting ghats of Benaras to a picturesque Sambhar, Hrithik has been sharing tidbits from his “Super 30” shoot life. We all can understand how Hrithik is in love with his travel diaries for his work purpose.

This will be the first time that Hrithik will be seen playing the role of a real-life character. Based on Anand Kumar’s educational program Super 30, the film will showcase Hrithik Roshan in a never seen before avatar.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala’s NGE Productions, ‘Super 30’ starring Hrithik Roshan is slated to release on 25th January 2019.