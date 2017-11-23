Jacqueline Fernandez In A Punjabi Music Video?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jacqueline Fernandez who is currently riding high on the success of her recent blockbuster opposite Varun Dhawan, ‘Judwaa 2’, has been offered a whopping amount to star in a Punjabi music video.

The gorgeous diva has time and again treated the audience with super hit party numbers that form the life of every party playlist, making her the undisputed queen of chartbusters. Hence the makers are keen to have her on board for the video.

From ‘Lat Lag Gayi’, ‘Sooraj Dooba Hai Yaaro’, ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ to ‘Disco Disco’, ‘Chandralekha’ and ‘Chalti Hai Kya 9 se12’, the actress has got everyone swooning over her bodacious figure and vibrant dance performances.

Owing to her immense popularity amongst her fans, Jacqueline has been approached to star in a Punjabi music video. Source close to the actress adds, “Jacqueline has been offered for over 5 cr to feature in this particular Punjabi music video”

Jacqueline is currently carrying the glow of Judwaa 2 success, where people absolutely loved her character and could not get their eyes off her.

Jacqueline Fernandez has at present gotten into the filming of Race 3 and has started prepping for her role. This would be marking the second project of Salman and Jacqueline after their hit Kick.