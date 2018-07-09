Jacqueline Fernandez Recreates Ek Do Teen Magic With Salman Khan!

Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan set the stage on fire with their electrifying performance on Jacqueline’s ‘Ek Do Teen’ from Baaghi 2.

Winning hearts all over the world, the much-loved duo have been raising the mercury levels at the Dabangg Reloaded Tour.

Jacqueline danced on ‘Ek Do Teen’ and gave the audience and her fans a glimpse of her performance through her Instagram story.

The actress is currently a part of the Dabangg Tour with her Race 3 co-star Salman Khan and others.

Jacqueline’s ‘Ek Do Teen’ featured in one of the highest grossers of the year, ‘Baaghi 2’.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez had left the dance floor burning with their sizzling chemistry and performances in the tour.

Salman Khan was also seen grooving to hit numbers from his films along with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Salman and Jacqueline had also performed on their super hit number from Kick ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ where Salman also did his hook step.

The two created had created a stir on social media and everyone was seen going gaga over their performance.

Salman and Jacqueline are known to be power packed performers and make for a complete entertainment package with the former’s energy and latter’s sensuous moves.