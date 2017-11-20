Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan’s Swag Se Swagat Song To Release Tomorrow And We Cannot Wait!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Tiger Zinda Hai’s first song Swag Se Swagat will be unveiled tomorrow and we just cannot wait!

Ever since the trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai was unveiled, waiting for the movie to hit the big screens has been unbearable! Unveiled on November 6th, the trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai has already crossed over 41,930,019 views and is counting more on YouTube. The release of ‘Swag Se Swagat Song’ will help make the wait bearable, we hope!

Whereas for now, the Salman Khan Fans will have to suffice themselves with the song teaser:

The song teaser was uploaded on the movie’s official Twitter handle. From the short glimpse of the song present in the teaser, we already know it is going to be worth the hype!

Since the past few days, the stars of Tiger Zinda Hai— Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have been teasing us with the stills of the songs. Swag Se Swagat has been filmed in Greece and reportedly was a big bash to end filming of the movie with. Given how tough the filming was because of the difficult conditions that the exotic locations like Liwa Desert, snow-capped mountains of Austria brought; having a celebratory party at the end is a must, we say!

The music of the movie is made by the dynamic duo— Vishal and Shekhar.

Ek Tha Tiger’s sequel produced by YRF’s Aditya Chopra and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is all set for a Christmas release on December 22.

Hopefully, this teaser is enough to tide you over until the song’s release tomorrow!