Kriti Sanon’s Hair Game Sets Major Goals

A new hairstyle can instantly turn around your look and even your day and actress Kriti Sanon is surely setting some hair goals

We are stunned by Kriti Sanon’s look, which combined the fun of braids with the elegance of blow-dried waves and some casuals at its best.

Here’s a round up all the looks which surely gives away some major hair goals.

Casuals at its best

The Bareilly Ki Barfi star Kriti Sanon is surely slaying her looks with these casual hairdos, giving some serious hair goals to all the young girls out there. The half bun style or the messy ponytail, Kriti has set trends in a casual.

The Braid Game

A twist to the basic hairdo is always the catch. Kriti Sanon always nails the braid game with multiple experiments that turns out to be a perfect look. Be it her side braids or the high ponytail braid, the actress has tried out some best of the styles.

Essaying the elegance

Essaying the perfect elegance is the key to beauty, Kriti Sanon has undoubtedly amused each one of you with her minimalistic hairdo which is a win-win situation for the actress. By keeping it simple yet elegant, Kriti has done it right.

Kriti Sanon is currently on a career high with her last film, Bareilly ki Barfi, where she was hugely appreciated for her performance and now she has also recently signed Arjun Patiala opposite Punjab’s heartthrob Diljith Dosanjh.