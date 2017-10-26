Oops! Title Track Of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Starrer Tiger Zinda Hai Leaked-Watch Video

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The title track of Tiger Zinda Hai which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has leaked online!

The Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are very soon going to be seen sharing screen spaces together in the film Tiger Zinda Hai. They were last seen as a pair in the film Ek Tha Tiger, which was released in 2012. And now with its sequel, it will be after five long years that their fans wil get to see the Jodi again.

Well, it was yesterday only that the first poster of Tiger Zinda Hai was revealed. With both Salman and Katrina holding guns, the film seems to promise a lot of action. Both the stars look fierce in the poster and their fans have loved it.

But recently something bad also happened with the film. Yes, you read that right. Even before the makers could officially launch the title track of the film, it got leaked online. Probably some crew member or fan from Greece, where the team of the film was shooting, shared a video which sees the entire crew dancing on the title track of Tiger Zinda Hai. The song is called Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat and sounds very catchy.

But this was obviously not what the makers wanted. They soon realized what has happened and were able to pull the video offline before many people could see it.

Talking about Tiger Zinda Hai, the film’s schedule has been wrapped up recently. It has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and shot at some of the most exotic locations of the world. The film is all set to hit the theatres in the festive season of Christmas and New Year, on December 22, this year.

