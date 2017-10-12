‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ Trailer One Of The Most Loved Trailers!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Irrfan Khan starrer ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ is currently creating the right buzz with its trailer.

The trailer of ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ has been loved by the audience. The trailer has garnered nearly 10 million views upon its release.

Qarib Qarib Singlle is Irrfan Khan’s very first romantic film. Irrfan Khan’s lover boy avatar has been loved by one and all.

Irrfan Khan plays the character of Yogendra Kumar Devenath Prajapati aka Yogi, who is almost single.

Irrfan carries his lively persona in the trailer very well, on the other hand, Parvathy the Malayalam film sensation, who is making her debut into Bollywood with this film looks promising in the trailer.

The National award-winning actor is coming back after Hindi Medium in another content driven film with Qarib Qarib Singlle

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Qarib Qarib Singlle is a contemporary love story and a concept film. It is Bollywood’s first take at the concept of middle age individuals indulging in Online Dating.

The trailer has a positive vibe to it and both the lead look in good form in the trailer.

Apart from the trailer, the content pieces which included teaser posters had created an immense buzz upon being unveiled.

Presented by Zee Studios, ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok.

Qarib Qarib Singlle will hit the screens on November 10, 2017.