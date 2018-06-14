Race 3 Team Takes Up Special Initiatives Amidst Promotions

While Salman Khan’s Eid bonanza Race 3 has been generating buzz ever since its announcement, the ensemble cast of the film has been making limited media appearances.

Inspite of the Race 3 team of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem having allotted as much as a month of their time for the films promotions, the actors are not seen doing the conventional promotional visits and interactions.

Barring a star studded trailer launch and a music launch event, the Race 3 team choose to launch all the films content digitally, when we scrutinized the actors movements it emerged that team Race 3 had been engaged in special initiatives.

Away from the media glare, the Race 3 family had been spending their time in selfless deeds.

While Superstar Salman Khan is known for his humanitarian deeds, the actor-producer of Race 3, Salman Khan had the film’s cast join him in a series of selfless acts.

Amidst the promotions of his upcoming action thriller, the Superstar has yet again surprised his fans by doing things differently. Salman Khan has slashed the promotional budget of Race 3 to spend the same for charity. Not only did the Race 3 team donate the money but also spent quality time with needy people across the nation.

Over the period of two weeks, the actors of Race 3 visited multiple places across the nation helping and spending time with old people, cancer patients, women and children with mental issues, etc.

The team took special efforts to keep their visits to NGO’s and social service institutions under wraps a la Salman Khan.

Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem visited the Dr. E Borges Home which is a home for cancer patients from outside Mumbai who get free treatment from Tata memorial.

Daisy Shah and Saqib visited The Banyan tree, a center for women with mental health issues in Chennai.

Daisy Shah also visited Catherine’s orphanage in Andheri west along with Freddy Daruwala.

Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez visited the NAB lions home for the elderly blind as a part of the special initiative.

In the age where film marketing and promotions are gaining immense prominence, the Superstar stuns the audience by slacking his promotional budget for the charity. The actor has slashed the budget by over 2 crores donating the same to charity.