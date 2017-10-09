Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Inaugurates Toilet In Hyderabad!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s next film Mere Pyare Prime Minister is a commentary on the poor state of sanitation in India, he not only is making a movie on it but has taken an initiative to build toilets all over the nation and stop this problem of sanitation.

Recently Rakeysh visited Hyderabad to inaugurate one of the toilets built by the NGO (Yuva unstoppable), with whom Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra collaborated to build toilets.

They have already built 800+ toilets all over the nation, and many are still under construction.

Rakeysh’s next is also based on the same line where a small kid writes a letter to the Prime minister of India explaining the sanitation problems his mother is facing in the slums of Mumbai.

Rakeysh is known to shot the movie on real locations and even for this movie he shot in the slums of Mumbai.

While shooting Rakeysh promised the people over there that he will built toilets for them as well, and after few days the slum in Ghatkopar, Mumbai got their new toilets inaugurated with proper water facilities.