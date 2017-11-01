Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s Killer Chemistry On Magazine Cover Will Leave You Awestruck!

418 SHARES Share Tweet

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s killer chemistry on the magazine cover has left us awestruck.

Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s chemistry has always left everyone bedazzled. Their candidness and the way they compliment each other is perfect. The adorable couple is constantly giving couple goals. In fact, their recent cover photo is winning hearts again. As a couple, Mira and Shahid make their debut on the magazine cover and they look every bit of royal. Shahid and Mira recently shot for Hello magazine cover’s November issue.

Mira Rajput is looking elegant in pistachio green silk choli and a pink lehenga by Raw Mango. She has finished out her look with minimal makeup and Kundan jewellery, which is making her look every bit of royal. Shahid Kapoor, who is donning Raja Rawal Ratan Singh’s look from Padmavati, is looking a real king. Their picture is only making us eager to see them together on the silver screen soon.

Undoubtedly, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They never shy away from showing their love for each other on public platforms.

Take a look

