The Future Looks Funny With Amazon Prime Video’s New Prime Original Series,

Amazon Prime Video today released the trailer of their new Prime Original series – Comicstaan. Produced by Only Much Louder (OML) and hosted by ace comedians Abish Mathew and Sumukhi Suresh, Comicstaan is a talent hunt to discover India’s next big comedic talent. The show brings together seven of India’s best comedians – Tanmay Bhat, Kenny Sebastian, Sapan Verma, Naveen Richard, Kaneez Surkha, Kanan Gill and Biswa Kalyan Rath, to guide, mentor and judge the budding talent, as they compete each week to win the coveted title. Comicstaan will be available exclusively to Prime members across 200 countries and territories starting July 13, 2018.

The newly launched trailer features the hosts explaining the show in their unique funky style. While other comedian judges react to the same.

The trailer further gives insights into the mad comedy that the show unfolds over the spans of its streaming.

Speaking about Amazon’s latest Prime Original series, Vijay Subramanian, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “Comedy is already one the most watched genres on Amazon PrimeVideo and customers, across age groups and geographies want to see more. Comicstaan will take customers on a hilarious journey alongside some of today’s most recognizable comedians, to search for India’s next big comedian. Unique, fresh and packed with jokes, the series will make you crack up. The future looks funny indeed!”

Ajay Nair, COO, Only Much Louder, said, “Comicstaan is the exciting next step in our long and fruitful relationship with Amazon. It ties all the best parts of Indian stand-up together into something fresh. Getting the country’s top comedians to nurture and mentor new talent is an idea that excited us, and it’s been extremely rewarding to see it all come together”.

Get ready to laugh with Comicstaan – a nine-episode series where ten contestants from across the country are chosen to compete for the winning title and mentored by comedian judges who are experts in their respective genres of comedy.

Comicstaan is laugh-out-loud funny with carefully plotted jokes, quick-witted dialogue and hilarious memorable moments that are relevant in pop culture today.

The first four episodes are available to stream on July 13, followed by new episodes weekly.

Amazon Prime Video has the largest selection of latest exclusive movies and TV shows, stand-up comedy, biggest Indian and Hollywood films, US TV series, most popular Indian & international kids’ shows, and award-winning Amazon Prime Originals, all available, ad-free, with a world-class customer experience.