Thor Ragnarok Review: Here’s What Twitterati Has To Say

The recent release of Thor: Ragnarok has given Marvel and MCU fans a new life. Thor has always been a character that compliments everyone on and off the screen. His fan following has only increased since we first saw him in The Avengers in 2012. Since then Thor has gotten two separate movies, Thor and Thor: The Dark World with making appearances in other Marvel movies like Age of Ultron and Doctor Strange.

Son of Odin, God of Thunder, The Big Blonde Dude with the Hammer, Heir to the Throne of Asgard and self-proclaimed ‘The Strongest Avenger’— Thor. There are many more aliases of his but these capture his character the best.

Thor: Ragnarok marks his third separate movie which has been one of the most anticipated movies of all times as it will act as a catalyst to the events that occur in Avengers: Infinity War.

#ThorRagnarok is a perfect mixture of Star Trek, Lord of the Rings, Marvel, & the Hangover. An absolute riot. We can’t remember the last time we heard so much laughter in a theater. The action is relentlessly entertaining and visually splendid. The most FUN MCU film yet. 9.3/10 pic.twitter.com/fhXTah9i5i — DR Movie News (@DrMovieNews) November 3, 2017

Thor Ragnarok was sooooo good! Highly recommend seeing it. Easily top 3 Marvel Movie. #ThorRagnarok — Martin Sosa (@PeakYourMind) November 3, 2017

@thorofficial Ragnarok, one of the most visually enchanting films of this year, @chrishemsworth rocks the short hair #ThorRagnarok @DMmovies — aashish sharma (@aashish92) November 3, 2017

And the winner is Hulk's bare ass. #ThorRagnarok — Davin Tjen (@davintjen) November 3, 2017

Thor Ragnarok out Guardians of the Galaxy Guardians of the Galaxy. One of my favorite Marvel Movies. Well done. #ThorRagnarok @Marvel — Sage Stevens (@sage_stevens) November 3, 2017

Thor Ragnarok is freaking awesome! Fun, funny, & great action… It was 'Hela' good! #ThorRagnarok — Gabriel Miranda (@GabeMiranda82) November 3, 2017

After watching #ThorRagnarok , I was impressed with Loki’s character growth. 👍 — T.A. UNER (@LeopardKingSaga) November 3, 2017

#ThorRagnarok was an absolute BLAST from start to finish!! ⚡⚡ — Sandra San Miguel (@SandraSM27) November 3, 2017

Not all the twitter reviews have been all good:

I hate to say this, but #ThorRagnarok and Thor: The Dark World really aren't that different. Sure, the former is funnier and more likable, but many of the problems from The Dark World are present here. — Hayden Mears (@hayden_mears) November 3, 2017

I feel like I just watched a documentary about the founding of Norway…🙄#ThorRagnarok — Javier Longoria (@Reivaj17) November 3, 2017

I mostly enjoyed #ThorRagnarok , but the more I think about it, the more it feels incredibly thin — logan (@captainsyltilly) November 3, 2017

If you’re okay with a Thor movie that shamelessly emulates Guardians of the Galaxy, then Thor Ragnarok might be for you.#ThorRagnarok pic.twitter.com/ZFkMpGOb9Z — The Cali Nerd (@TheCaliNerd) November 3, 2017