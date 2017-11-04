Tiger On Prowl In Abu Dhabi: Salman Khan Rides A Quad Bike In Liwa Desert

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A new still from much anticipated Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai will leave you wanting for more.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to the 2012 hit Ek Tha Tiger. Yash Raj Films’ upcoming action thriller has been shot in Austria, Greece and Abu Dhabi’s extreme topography with equally extreme temperatures.

A large chuck of this action thriller has been filmed in Abu Dhabi in the midst of the arid desert terrain. Salman and Katrina have filmed some crucial sequences of the film in Liwa desert. Reportedly the recorded temperature on the days of the shoot was at 50 degree Celsius!

On November 7th the new adventures of RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore (Salman Khan) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif) will be unveiled.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar stated in a recent interview that Liwa was their preferred choice for certain sequences in the film as its desert has the highest sand dunes in the world. He also added that it was challenging for the unit and the local crew as the heat was scorching. And, also that with the support of the understanding unit and crew they achieved what they had set out to do.

Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the most anticipated films of the year. With rumored couple Salman-Katrina jodi in addition to the huge scaled action sequences the film is all set to growl and prowl at cinemas near you from December 22nd.

