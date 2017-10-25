Bigg Boss 11: Dhinchak Pooja BREAKS Down For This Reason- Watch Video!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

As we saw in the last episode of Bigg Boss 11, the new luxury budget task called, “Khula Sim Sim’ created quite a ruckus in the house. Both the teams left no stone unturned to torture each other in order to win the task. Also, we already revealed to you that none other than ‘Team Blue’ is the winner of the task. While you are waiting to know what’s in the store, we bring to you some interesting happenings that are sure to leave you excited for tonight’s episode.

Bigg Boss 11 new entrant Dhinchak Pooja will break down for the first time during the task. It all starts after Pooja decides to leave the task and enter the house. However, Hina Khan and other team members stop her. To which she replies, that anyway she would be put in the jail as worst performer of the task and that it makes no sense to continue the task.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Finally, she leaves the task midway and later breaks down inside the house. Pooja then cries saying that how her team members were forcing her to stay outside for the task despite knowing that she is unable to continue. Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan then try to pacify her.

After a while, Pooja gets better and shares that how she gets food and everything on a platter at her home.

Watch the sneak peek video here:

Gharwaalo ki saazish se aa gaye hai Pooja ke aankhon mein aansu. What will be her next step? Find out tonight 10.30pm! pic.twitter.com/rjz8rBcsbE — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 25, 2017

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 11!

Watch Video: Exclusive Bigg Boss 11 Arshi Khan PUNCHES Hina Khan, Here’s What Salman Khan Does!