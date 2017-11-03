Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Climbs On The Roof Of The House After Shilpa Shinde Harasses Him- Watch Video!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Shilpa Shinde thought of a unique plan to bother Vikas Gupta, however, things have turned intense inside Bigg Boss 11 house.

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde can’t see eye to eye. The two who share an unpleasant history, have been fighting with each other since day one of the show. At one point, we thought everything will get sorted between the two. However, things have only turned ugly. The last two days for Vikas Gupta in Bigg Boss 11 house have been horrible. Shilpa Shinde has left no stone unturned to taunt Vikas about replacing her from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain show. In fact, all the housemates ganged up against Vikas.

Vikas, who is terribly tired of everyone, tried to escape from the house not once or twice, but thrice. In tonight’s episode, you will see how Vikas will try to escape from the jail in order to run away from the house. He requests Bigg Boss to called in inside the confession room but after getting no response, Vikas tries to climb the wall of Bigg Boss 11 house. He tries to run away.

It’s time now to choose the worst performer! Who do you think should be sent to the kaal kothri? #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/cSPrE4jkmV — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 2, 2017

To uninitiated, Shilpa Shinde had accused Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Benaifer Kohli of “mental torture”. She had also alleged that another producer Sanjay Kohli s*ually harassed her. The makers, on their part, rubbished her claims and stated that she had been throwing tantrums and asking for too much money, which made them replace her from the show. Vikas Gupta, who was the programming head of &TV then, was reportedly responsible in ousting Shilpa Shinde from the show.

Now it remains to see how Bigg Boss deals with this new drama of Vikas and Shilpa Shinde.

