Birthday Special: 5 Times Priyanka Chopra Made A Bold Statement

Queen of Bollywood and now even Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra has never shunned from making a statement. Her international debut started with her own TV show ‘Quantico’ and now has a multi-starrer Hollywood flick ‘Baywatch’ under her name.

From being the Miss World to winning several awards and presenting at the Oscars, Priyanka is now a famous celebrity nationally as well as internationally. The actress has made her presence known at various events and talk shows with her remarks.

Here are some times when she was witty, funny and on point with her words!

•Late Night with Seth Meyers –On being Miss World and what it entailed back then

“It’s a lot about women of substance and how you treat people. It also is how you look like, how smart you are, how eloquent you are…and things like that mattered…”

•The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon – When she addressed her homesickness and Holi memories

“Holi…It’s like a giant rave, It’s got crazy music, this special drink made from milk and almonds and special substances…make you enjoy the colours a lot more…

•Netflix, Chelsea Handler – On the English language and Indians?

“Another fact…Most…10% of India probably speaks English…which is 1.3 million speaks English…”

•The Late Late Show with James Corden – On being the next Bond Girl?

“I’d prefer to play Bond…hope to i think I hope in my lifetime I get to see such iconic parts played by women…You know in a gender fluid way…even if it’s not me…”

•The Late Show with Stephen Colbert –Why she hates the term Bollywood ?

“I don’t like the term Bollywood, because it’s been reduced to a zumba class around the world, I’m so glad ‘La La Land’ has done In America because now people will understand that musicals are not just random break out song and dance…”

