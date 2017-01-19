Aamir Khan Is Training His Dangal Daughters Not Just For Acting But Also This

Aamir Khan is known as perfectionist but he is also full of talent. Even though he comes with less than a movie per year on an average, but when the movie is out, no other movie stands a chance!! He breaks his own records at box-office.

He is not only a methodical actor but also a pianist! And how do we know that? In two recent posts uploaded by his Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh on her Instagram account, we see Aamir giving some piano classes to his onscreen daughter Babita Kumari played Sanya Malhotra.

We all are aware of Aamir’s inclination to music. Remember he sang ‘Ae Kya Bolti Tu’ from Ghulam way before anyone sang for themselves in movies. Recently, in Dangal he sang a special version of the track ‘Dhaakad’ which has originally been sung by Raftaar. Besides that he narrated poetry in Sarfarosh and sung a promotional song for Delhi Belly.

Next he will be seen in his home production film, Secret Superstar where he plays a role of musician and it is said to be a cameo role. It won’t come as a surprise if Aamir Khan will turn into a full-fledged piano expert for his role. The film also features Zaira Wasim (younger Geeta from Dangal) and Meher Vij.

Meanwhile Dangal is still ruling at box-office, a month after its release! It’s giving Mani Ratnam’s OK Jaanu and Deepika Padukone’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage a tough competition. The film has broken several Bollywood records and is inching towards creating a new benchmark of entering Rs. 400 crore club soon.