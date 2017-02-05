Aamir Khan’s Strong Reaction On Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati Controversy!

Aamir Khan speaks up on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati controversy.

In the unfortunate case, Karni Sena activists manhandled director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This was on the sets of ‘Padmavati’ in Jaipur on January 27. The activists raised their voice to purportedly safeguard the pride of Rajput queen Padmini and allegedly distorting historical facts. On the other hand, the whole fraternity in anger came together in support of the director. The incident became a talk of the nation and there have opinions galore over different aspects of the controversy.

Recently at the success bash of Dangal, Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan was asked about the ongoing controversy that had shaken the industry. He said, “Taking law into their own hands is not legal for anyone. What has happened is very wrong and saddening. The people of Rajasthan are very much lovable and sensible. My experience with the people and the place was very good.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

“When a small group does this kind of an act, then the entire population gets a bad name. This is regrettable,” he added.

Well, the Padmavati row continues to be in the limelight with various supports coming from different people. Also, a couple of days after the attack, Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s team assured that “there is no romantic dream sequence or any romantic scene between Rani Padmini and Alauddin Khilji.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historic film Padmavati features Deepika Padukone as queen Padmavati. Also starring Shahid Kapoor, who will be seen as her husband, Ratan Singh. Ranveer Singh portrays the character of Alauddin Khilji in the movie.